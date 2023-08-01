Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crossover Training [Image 3 of 7]

    Crossover Training

    BOSSIER CITY , LA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Capt. Elijah Swaim 

    95th Training Division- Initial Entry Training

    Charlie BTRY 2/354 from Bossier City, LA, conducted cross-training with 6O2d Military Police Company. The Drill Sergeant Candidates were able to conduct real-world rehearsals by pitching modules and leading PT for the MP company while supervised by the experienced Drill Sergeants.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023
    Photo ID: 7584075
    VIRIN: 230108-A-UI276-391
    Resolution: 1440x1080
    Size: 0 B
    Location: BOSSIER CITY , LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crossover Training [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Elijah Swaim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Police
    Drill Sergeant Candidate

