Charlie BTRY 2/354 from Bossier City, LA, conducted cross-training with 6O2d Military Police Company. The Drill Sergeant Candidates were able to conduct real-world rehearsals by pitching modules and leading PT for the MP company while supervised by the experienced Drill Sergeants.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 11:24 Photo ID: 7584074 VIRIN: 230108-A-UI276-272 Resolution: 1440x1080 Size: 0 B Location: BOSSIER CITY, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crosover Training [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Elijah Swaim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.