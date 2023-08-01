Crossover Training

Charlie BTRY 2/354 from Bossier City, LA, conducted cross-training with 6O2d Military Police Company. The Drill Sergeant Candidates were able to conduct real-world rehearsals by pitching modules and leading PT for the MP company while supervised by the experienced Drill Sergeants.
