    AFRICOM commander at the Angola Embassy Marine Corps Ball 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    AFRICOM commander at the Angola Embassy Marine Corps Ball 2022

    ANGOLA

    11.10.2022

    Photo by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Gen. Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command, attends the U.S. Marine Corps Ball in Luanda, Angola, on Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy in Angola)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2023 05:38
    VIRIN: 221110-O-DO492-079
    This work, AFRICOM commander at the Angola Embassy Marine Corps Ball 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM commander at the Angola Embassy Marine Corps Ball 2022
    U.S. Africa Command

