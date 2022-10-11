Gen. Langley, commander, U.S. Africa Command, attends the U.S. Marine Corps Ball in Luanda, Angola, on Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo courtesy U.S. Embassy in Angola)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2023 05:38
|Photo ID:
|7583686
|VIRIN:
|221110-O-DO492-031
|Resolution:
|7470x5187
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|AO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRICOM commander at the Angola Embassy Marine Corps Ball 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS
