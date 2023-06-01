Mrs. Yvette Pullum, with the Certificate of Appreciation and challenge coin She received from USAG Fort Hamilton MWR Director for Her years of dedicated MWR service to the Soldiers and Families of US Army Garrison, Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, NY on January 6, 2023. (Photo by Mark H Getman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 19:11 Photo ID: 7583428 VIRIN: 230106-O-LO645-267 Resolution: 4041x5299 Size: 2.14 MB Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Ft Hamilton civilian employee recognized for Service [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.