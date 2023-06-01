Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Ft Hamilton civilian employee recognized for Service [Image 3 of 3]

    USAG Ft Hamilton civilian employee recognized for Service

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Mrs. Yvette Pullum, with the Certificate of Appreciation and challenge coin She received from USAG Fort Hamilton MWR Director for Her years of dedicated MWR service to the Soldiers and Families of US Army Garrison, Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, NY on January 6, 2023. (Photo by Mark H Getman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 19:11
    Photo ID: 7583428
    VIRIN: 230106-O-LO645-267
    Resolution: 4041x5299
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Ft Hamilton civilian employee recognized for Service [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Ft Hamilton civilian employee recognized for Service
    USAG Ft Hamilton civilian employee recognized for Service
    USAG Ft Hamilton civilian employee recognized for Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Hamilton

    TAGS

    Brooklyn
    NY
    MWR
    US Army
    Civilian Employee
    Fort Hamilton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT