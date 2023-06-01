USAG Ft Hamilton civilian employee recognized for Service

Mr. Trevor Loew MWR Director, USAG Fort Hamilton (L), recognized Mrs. Yvette Pullum (R) with a Certificate of Appreciation and a challenge coin for her years of dedicated MWR service to the Soldiers and Families of US Army Garrison, Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, NY on January 6, 2023. (Photo by Mark H Getman)

