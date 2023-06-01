(Left to Right: Mr. Trevor Loew MWR Director, US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, Mrs. Yvette Pullum, and Ms. Gigi Robinson, MWR Business Recreation Div. Chief recognized Mrs. Pullum with a Certificate of Appreciation and challenge coin for Her years of dedicated MWR service to the Soldiers and Families of US Army Garrison, Fort Hamilton, Brooklyn, NY on January 6, 2023. (Photo by Mark H Getman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 19:11 Photo ID: 7583427 VIRIN: 230106-O-LO645-015 Resolution: 5470x3383 Size: 2.93 MB Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Ft Hamilton civilian employee recognized for Service [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.