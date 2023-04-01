Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMDCM Gets Reenlisted by Son, Ensign [Image 2 of 2]

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (Jan. 04, 2023) Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski, of Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, left, poses for a photo with his son, Ensign Sean Kaszubowski, the Electronic Warfare Officer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Samson (DDG 102), following the father’s reenlistment ceremony, Jan. 4. (U.S Navy photo by Ensign Brianna McLaughlin)

