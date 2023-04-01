CMDCM Gets Reenlisted by Son, Ensign

HONOLULU (Jan. 04, 2023) Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski, of Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, left, poses for a photo with his son, Ensign Sean Kaszubowski, the Electronic Warfare Officer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Samson (DDG 102), following the father’s reenlistment ceremony, Jan. 4. (U.S Navy photo by Ensign Brianna McLaughlin)
