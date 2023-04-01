CMDCM Gets Reenlisted by Son, Ensign

Courtesy Photo | HONOLULU (Jan. 04, 2023) Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski, of Naval Surface...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | HONOLULU (Jan. 04, 2023) Command Master Chief Michael Kaszubowski, of Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, left, poses for a photo with his son, Ensign Sean Kaszubowski, the Electronic Warfare Officer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Samson (DDG 102), following the father’s reenlistment ceremony, Jan. 4. (U.S Navy photo by Ensign Brianna McLaughlin) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU – Command Master Chief of Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, Michael Kaszubowski, was reenlisted by his son, Ensign Sean Kaszubowski, the Electronic Warfare Officer aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Samson (DDG 102), Jan. 4.



Ensign Kaszubowski was able to take leave to Honolulu to be the reenlisting officer for his father.



“This was an incredibly humbling experience for me,” said Ensign Kaszubowski. “It was an honor to be my father’s reenlisting officer. This was a very memorable event in my young career that will stick with me for the rest of my life.”



Command Master Chief Kaszubowski said it was an honor and privilege to have his son reaffirm the oath that he first took 27 years ago.



“Having my son, now an officer, wear the same uniform as me and serve this great country is beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” said Kaszubowski.



This was the eighth reenlistment for the father, but he said this was the one he will never forget.



“This one was the most special because my son gave the oath,” said Command Master Chief Kaszubowski. “It is extremely hard for me to put into words, how it feels when your son, who is a naval officer, stands in front of you and asks you to raise your right hand and repeat after him. It was by far the most memorable, impactful and humbling reenlistment that I have ever taken.”



When it came time for the senior Kaszubowski to render a salute, he said that this was unlike any salute he has ever given.



“A salute is a sign of respect,” said Kaszubowski. “I respect my son for not only serving the country, but also for just being my son. Ensign Kaszubowski will no doubt do phenomenal things as a Surface Warfare Officer, and I could not be any more proud of him than I am right now.”