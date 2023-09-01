Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center Agreement [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center Agreement

    HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Maj. David Pytlik 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers look on as Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, and Capt. Dan Keane, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center, sign a joint memorandum of understanding during a ceremony at the Gov. William A. O’Neill Armory in Hartford, CT on January 9, 2023. The MOU reaffirmed the commitment of both organizations to explore mutually-beneficial partnerships and potentially collaborate on a number of different endeavors in the realms of cyber, intelligence, Arctic operations and concept development.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 12:48
    Photo ID: 7583061
    VIRIN: 230109-Z-JL441-0003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center Agreement [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ David Pytlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center Agreement
    U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center Agreement
    U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center Agreement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOU
    Agreement
    Coast Guard
    Connecticut National Guard
    Interagency
    Research and Development Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT