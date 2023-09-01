U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center Agreement

Major Gen. Francis Evon, adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard, and Capt. Dan Keane, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center, sign a joint memorandum of understanding during a ceremony at the Gov. William A. O’Neill Armory in Hartford, CT on January 9, 2023. The MOU reaffirmed the commitment of both organizations to explore mutually-beneficial partnerships and potentially collaborate on a number of different endeavors in the realms of cyber, intelligence, Arctic operations and concept development.
01.09.2023
|01.09.2023 12:48
|7583062
|230109-Z-JL441-0004
|4032x3024
|2.19 MB
HARTFORD, CT, US
|1
|0
