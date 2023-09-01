Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMSC Task Force Completes Maritime Exercise with Unmanned Systems, A.I.

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230108-N-EG592-1007 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 8, 2023) Members of the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) monitor an unmanned surface vessel from their headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, Jan. 8, during exercise Sentinel Shield. Sentinel Shield is a monthly exercise series organized by IMSC to enhance communication and coordination among partner naval forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    Unmanned
    IMSC
    Sentinel Shield
    Saildrone Explorer

