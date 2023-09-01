IMSC Task Force Completes Maritime Exercise with Unmanned Systems, A.I.

230108-N-EG592-1007 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 8, 2023) Members of the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) monitor an unmanned surface vessel from their headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, Jan. 8, during exercise Sentinel Shield. Sentinel Shield is a monthly exercise series organized by IMSC to enhance communication and coordination among partner naval forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

