230108-N-UL352-1297 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 8, 2023) Lt. Richard Rodriguez observes visuals transmitted from a Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel in the combat information center aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 8. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2023 Date Posted: 01.09.2023 05:50 Photo ID: 7582750 VIRIN: 230108-N-UL352-1297 Resolution: 2960x2219 Size: 417.47 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMSC Task Force Completes Maritime Exercise with Unmanned Systems, A.I. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.