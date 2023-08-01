IMSC Task Force Completes Maritime Exercise with Unmanned Systems, A.I.

230108-N-UL352-1211 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 8, 2023) Two Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessels and the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) operate in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 8. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

