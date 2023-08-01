Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMSC Task Force Completes Maritime Exercise with Unmanned Systems, A.I. [Image 2 of 4]

    IMSC Task Force Completes Maritime Exercise with Unmanned Systems, A.I.

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230108-N-UL352-1211 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 8, 2023) Two Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessels and the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) operate in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 8. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.09.2023 05:48
    Photo ID: 7582749
    VIRIN: 230108-N-UL352-1211
    Resolution: 2559x1918
    Size: 578.97 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    DDG
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119)

