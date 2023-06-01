Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training [Image 11 of 15]

    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East (RC-E) pilots, 1st. Lt. Andrew Dilello and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Anderson, with the Medical Evacuation Detachment assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment, fly a training route in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter near Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo on Jan. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska Army National Guard)

