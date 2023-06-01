Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training [Image 10 of 15]

    KFOR MEDEVAC team conducts hoist training

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. 1st Class Jonas Chinea raises Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Bonillas, Kosovo Force (KFOR) Regional Command-East (RC-E) Soldiers with the Medical Evacuation Detachment assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment, while conducting a hoist operation from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo on Jan. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anna Pongo, 111th Public Affairs Detachment, Nebraska Army National Guard)

    KFOR
    Kosovo
    Aviation
    Hoist training
    StrongerTogether

