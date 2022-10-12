BOBJ course

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    A graphic shows a report generated from the legacy Business Explorer in the Army’s General Fund Enterprise Business System next to a similar report generated from Business Objects 4.3, which is now integrated as part of GFEBS. The U.S. Army Financial Management Command now offers an in-residence, 3-day class on SAP BI Business Objects 4.3, and will deploy an online version of the course in 2023. (U.S. Army graphic by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

