A graphic shows a report generated from the legacy Business Explorer in the Army’s General Fund Enterprise Business System next to a similar report generated from Business Objects 4.3, which is now integrated as part of GFEBS. The U.S. Army Financial Management Command now offers an in-residence, 3-day class on SAP BI Business Objects 4.3, and will deploy an online version of the course in 2023. (U.S. Army graphic by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 21:45
|Photo ID:
|7582594
|VIRIN:
|221211-A-IM476-1001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BOBJ course [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Course speeds financial reporting, analytics drive readiness
No keywords found.
