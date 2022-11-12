Talonda Mott, U.S. Army Financial Management Command System Support Operations financial systems instructor, explains various portions of SAP BI Business Objects 4.3 to Sgt. 1st Class Julie Kraemer, 84th Training Command budget analyst, at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Dec. 12, 2022. USAFMCOM now offers an in-residence, 3-day class on SAP BI Business Objects 4.3 to help financial and resource managers leverage a modernized system to provide critical financial data to commanders while dramatically cutting their time to build financial reports. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2023 21:45 Photo ID: 7582591 VIRIN: 221212-A-IM476-3044 Resolution: 1200x1800 Size: 0 B Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BOBJ course [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.