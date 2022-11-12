Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOBJ course [Image 1 of 4]

    BOBJ course

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2022

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Talonda Mott, U.S. Army Financial Management Command System Support Operations financial systems instructor, explains various portions of SAP BI Business Objects 4.3 to Sgt. 1st Class Julie Kraemer, 84th Training Command budget analyst, at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Dec. 12, 2022. USAFMCOM now offers an in-residence, 3-day class on SAP BI Business Objects 4.3 to help financial and resource managers leverage a modernized system to provide critical financial data to commanders while dramatically cutting their time to build financial reports. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 21:45
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    This work, BOBJ course [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Course speeds financial reporting, analytics drive readiness

    USAFMCOM
    BOBJ
    Army Materiel Command

