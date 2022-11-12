Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOBJ course [Image 3 of 4]

    BOBJ course

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2022

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Karen Kinnaird, U.S. Army Military Assistance Group comptroller stationed in Al Nakhla, Saudi Arabia, takes part in a SAP BI Business Objects 4.3 course hosted by U.S. Army Financial Management Command System Support Operations at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Dec. 12, 2022. The mission of USAMAG is to train and advise the Saudi Ministry of Interior and State Security Presidential as a valued security cooperation partner. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    This work, BOBJ course [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

