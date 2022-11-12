BOBJ course

Karen Kinnaird, U.S. Army Military Assistance Group comptroller stationed in Al Nakhla, Saudi Arabia, takes part in a SAP BI Business Objects 4.3 course hosted by U.S. Army Financial Management Command System Support Operations at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Dec. 12, 2022. The mission of USAMAG is to train and advise the Saudi Ministry of Interior and State Security Presidential as a valued security cooperation partner. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

