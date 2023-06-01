BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment

Col. Christopher Kirkpatrick gives a speech during the ceremony where 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team's colors were cased on Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 6. This ceremony marked the start of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team's rotation to the EUCOM area of operations. (U.S. Army Photos by Pfc. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

