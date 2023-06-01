Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Col. Christopher Kirkpatrick gives a speech during the ceremony where 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team's colors were cased on Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 6. This ceremony marked the start of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team's rotation to the EUCOM area of operations. (U.S. Army Photos by Pfc. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 21:52
    Photo ID: 7582590
    VIRIN: 230106-A-MB740-719
    Resolution: 4789x3103
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FirstTeam #EUCOM #FirstCav

