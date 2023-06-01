Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment [Image 1 of 3]

    BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    1st Cavalry Division Troopers look toward the newly cased colors of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team during a ceremony on Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 6. The Brigade colors are cased to symbolize the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team's presence outside of the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 21:52
    Photo ID: 7582588
    VIRIN: 230106-A-JN384-326
    Resolution: 5278x3738
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment
    BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment
    BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FirstTeam #EUCOM #FirstCav

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT