BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment

1st Cavalry Division Troopers look toward the newly cased colors of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team during a ceremony on Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 6. The Brigade colors are cased to symbolize the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team's presence outside of the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

Date Taken: 01.06.2023