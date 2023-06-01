1st Cavalry Division Troopers look toward the newly cased colors of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team during a ceremony on Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 6. The Brigade colors are cased to symbolize the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team's presence outside of the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Jacob Nunnenkamp)
This work, BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment
