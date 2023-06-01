Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment [Image 2 of 3]

    BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Col. Christopher Kirkpatrick, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Adams, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team command sergeant major, case the colors during a ceremony on Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 6. BLACK JACK is on rotation to the EUCOM area of operations to support Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Photos by Pfc. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 21:52
    Photo ID: 7582589
    VIRIN: 230106-A-JN384-555
    Resolution: 4884x3172
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FirstTeam #EUCOM #FirstCav

