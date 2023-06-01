Col. Christopher Kirkpatrick, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Adams, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team command sergeant major, case the colors during a ceremony on Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 6. BLACK JACK is on rotation to the EUCOM area of operations to support Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army Photos by Pfc. Jacob Nunnenkamp)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 21:52
|Photo ID:
|7582589
|VIRIN:
|230106-A-JN384-555
|Resolution:
|4884x3172
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BLACK JACK Brigade Cases Colors for Europe Deployment
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT