Global Impact from a Humble Noncommissioned Officer

Staff Sgt. Michael Avard, training noncommissioned officer for Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), poses for a photograph on the Lower Sel’s Choice trail at Waterville Valley Resort in Waterville Valley, N.H., on Jan. 7. Soldiers of Charlie Company partnered with Waterville Valley ski patrol to complete high performance cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and rescue drills simulating possible trail emergencies.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

Date Taken: 01.07.2023