    Global Impact from a Humble Noncommissioned Officer [Image 2 of 4]

    Global Impact from a Humble Noncommissioned Officer

    WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    From left to right, Staff Sgt. Michael Avard, training noncommissioned officer and Spc. Charles McMakin, a medic, both with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), alternate performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a training dummy, Jan. 7, at Waterville Valley Resort, in Waterville Valley, N.H. Charlie Company partnered with Waterville Valley ski patrol for training in CPR and rescue drills, simulating possible emergencies that may happen on a trail.
    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 19:40
    Location: WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH, US 
    Humble Noncommissioned Officer has global impact

    medical
    CPR
    infantry
    winter
    army
    national guard

