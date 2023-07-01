Global Impact from a Humble Noncommissioned Officer

From left to right, Staff Sgt. Michael Avard, training noncommissioned officer and Spc. Charles McMakin, a medic, both with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), alternate performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a training dummy, Jan. 7, at Waterville Valley Resort, in Waterville Valley, N.H. Charlie Company partnered with Waterville Valley ski patrol for training in CPR and rescue drills, simulating possible emergencies that may happen on a trail.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment

