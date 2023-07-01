Staff Sgt. Michael Avard, training noncommissioned officer, with Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), performs cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and rescue drills with Waterville Valley ski patrol, simulating possible trail emergencies, at Waterville Valley, N.H., on Jan 7.
Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment
This work, Global Impact from a Humble Noncommissioned Officer [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Brianna Passi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Humble Noncommissioned Officer has global impact
