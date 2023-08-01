195th Regiment Change of Responsibility

The soldiers of the 195th Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard Regional Training Institute, salute the flag while the national anthem plays during a change of responsibility ceremony in the Heritage Room at the state military reservation in Concord, Jan. 8. Lt. Col. Michael Butler, commader of the regiment, oversaw the transfer of responsibility from outgoing senior enlisted advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Frederick James, to incoming senior enlisted advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Gerbig. (Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

