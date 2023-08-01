Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    195th Regiment Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3]

    195th Regiment Change of Responsibility

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    The soldiers of the 195th Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard Regional Training Institute, salute the flag while the national anthem plays during a change of responsibility ceremony in the Heritage Room at the state military reservation in Concord, Jan. 8. Lt. Col. Michael Butler, commader of the regiment, oversaw the transfer of responsibility from outgoing senior enlisted advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Frederick James, to incoming senior enlisted advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Gerbig. (Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 17:23
    Photo ID: 7582434
    VIRIN: 230108-Z-AH488-2003
    Resolution: 5963x4480
    Size: 24.5 MB
    Location: CONCORD, NH, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 195th Regiment Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    RTI
    New Hampshire
    NHNG
    195th Regiment

