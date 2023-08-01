Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    195th Regiment Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 3]

    195th Regiment Change of Responsibility

    CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Major Frederick James, outgoing senior enlisted advisor to the 195th Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard Regional Training Institute, gives a farewell address to unit members. "I'm going to miss working with the 195th because they were amazing to work with," said James. "They are some of the finest New Hampshire guardsmen." (Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, 195th Regiment Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

