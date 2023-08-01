Command Sgt. Major Frederick James, outgoing senior enlisted advisor to the 195th Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard Regional Training Institute, gives a farewell address to unit members. "I'm going to miss working with the 195th because they were amazing to work with," said James. "They are some of the finest New Hampshire guardsmen." (Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 17:22
|Photo ID:
|7582432
|VIRIN:
|230108-Z-AH488-2001
|Resolution:
|4386x4480
|Size:
|16.37 MB
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 195th Regiment Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Sean Ferry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
