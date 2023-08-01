195th Regiment Change of Responsibility

Lt. Col. Michael Butler, commander of the 195th Regiment, New Hampshire Army National Guard Regional Training Institute, passes the guidon to Command Sgt. Major Gregory Gerbig, the incoming senior enlisted advisor, in the Heritage Room at the state military reservation in Concord, NH, Jan. 8. Gerbig served as the safety noncommissioned officer with Joint Forces Headquarters for four years prior, and said he's honored to be selected to take over responsibility of the unit. (Photo by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

