An air crew from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion of the Tennessee National Guard conducts a casualty hoist exercise as part of the SAREX 23 in Pickett State Park near Jamestown, TN Jan. 7, 2023. The air crews collaborated with other state agencies to be prepared in the event of actual emergency situations in the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2023 Date Posted: 01.08.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 7582353 VIRIN: 230107-Z-SV139-1598 Resolution: 5248x6560 Size: 17.22 MB Location: TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sunset Rescue [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ben Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.