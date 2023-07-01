An air crew from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion of the Tennessee National Guard conducts a casualty hoist exercise as part of the SAREX 23 in Pickett State Park near Jamestown, TN Jan. 7, 2023. The air crews collaborated with other state agencies to be prepared in the event of actual emergency situations in the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|7582353
|VIRIN:
|230107-Z-SV139-1598
|Resolution:
|5248x6560
|Size:
|17.22 MB
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunset Rescue [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ben Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
