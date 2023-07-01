Staff Sgt. Zarek Locey, left, and Sgt. Blake Scneeberger from the 1-181st Field Artillery Battalion of the Tennessee National Guard prepare a casualty for an air lift hoist exercise as part of the SAREX 23 in Pickett State Park near Jamestown, TN Jan. 7, 2023. The soldiers recovered a lost hiker as part of a training exercise with other military and civilian agencies to strengthen partnerships in a joint environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|7582352
|VIRIN:
|230107-Z-SV139-1677
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|29.35 MB
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rescue and Recovery [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ben Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT