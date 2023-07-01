Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rescue and Recovery [Image 2 of 3]

    Rescue and Recovery

    TN, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Staff Sgt. Zarek Locey, left, and Sgt. Blake Scneeberger from the 1-181st Field Artillery Battalion of the Tennessee National Guard prepare a casualty for an air lift hoist exercise as part of the SAREX 23 in Pickett State Park near Jamestown, TN Jan. 7, 2023. The soldiers recovered a lost hiker as part of a training exercise with other military and civilian agencies to strengthen partnerships in a joint environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 7582352
    VIRIN: 230107-Z-SV139-1677
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 29.35 MB
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rescue and Recovery [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ben Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAREX 23 Hoist
    Rescue and Recovery
    Sunset Rescue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Hoist
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    AH-60 Blackhawk
    SAREX 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT