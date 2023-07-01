Rescue and Recovery

Staff Sgt. Zarek Locey, left, and Sgt. Blake Scneeberger from the 1-181st Field Artillery Battalion of the Tennessee National Guard prepare a casualty for an air lift hoist exercise as part of the SAREX 23 in Pickett State Park near Jamestown, TN Jan. 7, 2023. The soldiers recovered a lost hiker as part of a training exercise with other military and civilian agencies to strengthen partnerships in a joint environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)

