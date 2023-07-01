Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAREX 23 Hoist [Image 1 of 3]

    SAREX 23 Hoist

    TN, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    An air crew from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion and soldiers from the 1-181st Field Artillery Battalion of the Tennessee National Guard conducts a casualty hoist exercise as part of the SAREX 23 in Pickett State Park near Jamestown, TN Jan. 7, 2023. The soldiers and air crews participated in mock casualty recovery exercises with other civilian agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2023
    Date Posted: 01.08.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 7582351
    VIRIN: 230107-Z-SV139-1318
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 30.76 MB
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAREX 23 Hoist [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ben Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SAREX 23 Hoist
    Rescue and Recovery
    Sunset Rescue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Hoist
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    AH-60 Blackhawk
    SAREX 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT