SAREX 23 Hoist

An air crew from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion and soldiers from the 1-181st Field Artillery Battalion of the Tennessee National Guard conducts a casualty hoist exercise as part of the SAREX 23 in Pickett State Park near Jamestown, TN Jan. 7, 2023. The soldiers and air crews participated in mock casualty recovery exercises with other civilian agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ben Cash)

