    Soldiers Conduct Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services at Joint Readiness Training Center [Image 2 of 4]

    Soldiers Conduct Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services at Joint Readiness Training Center

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Scott Ellison 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A Soldier from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment conducts PMCS Jan. 7 at Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, LO. Once Soldiers arrive to JRTC one of the first tasks to be completed is Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services. This ensures vehicles that shipped to JRTC have maintained mission capable status.

