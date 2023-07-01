Soldiers Conduct Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services at Joint Readiness Training Center

A Soldier from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment conducts PMCS Jan. 7 at Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, LO. Once Soldiers arrive to JRTC one of the first tasks to be completed is Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services. This ensures vehicles that shipped to JRTC have maintained mission capable status.

