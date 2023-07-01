A Soldier from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment conducts PMCS Jan. 7 at Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, LO. Once Soldiers arrive to JRTC one of the first tasks to be completed is Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services. This ensures vehicles that shipped to JRTC have maintained mission capable status.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2023 16:51
|Photo ID:
|7581763
|VIRIN:
|230107-A-OZ634-085
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers Conduct Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services at Joint Readiness Training Center [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Taylor Scott Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
