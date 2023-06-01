4th Infantry Division welcomes new leadership

Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, receives the 4th Inf. Div. colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 4th Inf Div. and Fort Carson during a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by the 4th Infantry Division, Jan. 6, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The passing of the colors is a tradition that marks a change in leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)

