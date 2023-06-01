4th Infantry Division welcomes new leadership

Photo By Sgt. Matthew Marsilia | Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Matthew Marsilia | Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, receives the 4th Inf. Div. colors from Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 4th Inf Div. and Fort Carson during a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by the 4th Infantry Division, Jan. 6, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The passing of the colors is a tradition that marks a change in leadership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marsilia) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, COLO. - The 4th Infantry Division bid farewell and also welcomed its senior enlisted advisor in a change of responsibility ceremony, Jan. 6, 2023, on Fort Carson, Colorado.



Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash, who served as the Ivy Division’s most senior non commissioned officer for the last two years will retire with 27 years of honorable service.



“I could not be more humble and proud to have been the division command sergeant major for the 4th Infantry Division, the highlight of my career,” said Nash. “I love this division, Fort Carson and all the units on this installation.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Ivy Division with previous assignment at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska as the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division command sergeant major. Prior to that he was assigned as the 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major, and also the 2nd Ranger Battalion Command Sergeant Major.



During his speech, Kupratty discussed his eagerness to take the senior enlisted seat at the 4th Inf. Div.



“Words cannot express how truly humbled and honored I am to have been given the privilege to serve with the soldiers and the families of the Ivy Division,” said Kupratty.



Division commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Hodne celebrated Nash’s accomplishments and accolades throughout his military career, calling him the “quintessential sergeant.”



“Always committed to the mission, always devoted to his Soldiers and ever mindful of his Ranger buddy,” proclaimed Hodne.



An emotional Nash reflected on his journey by highlighting and thanking the Soldiers who contributed to his time in the uniform.



“I have never claimed to be the bravest, strongest, or smartest Soldier,” said Nash. “But I have served with those people and I’m extremely thankful for that opportunity.”



Hodne concluded the ceremony expressing gratitude to the two top sergeants major in the Ivy Division.



“For 105 years, the Ivy Division remains ‘Steadfast and Loyal’ in answering the call to deploy, fight, and win our Nation’s wars because of you and all of the great sergeants you represent,” said Hodne. “Thanks to both of you for setting the example for others to follow.”



