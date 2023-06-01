Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Infantry Division welcomes new leadership [Image 4 of 5]

    4th Infantry Division welcomes new leadership

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kelsey Simmons 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, stands at attention with Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 4th Inf Div. and Fort Carson during a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by the 4th Infantry Division, Jan. 6, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The ceremony hosted many friends and family members of the two highlighted sergeants major who came to support their Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 20:14
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    4ID
    4th Infantry Division
    Change of Responsibility

