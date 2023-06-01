4th Infantry Division welcomes new leadership

Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, stands at attention with Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the 4th Inf Div. and Fort Carson during a change of responsibility ceremony hosted by the 4th Infantry Division, Jan. 6, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The ceremony hosted many friends and family members of the two highlighted sergeants major who came to support their Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Marsilia)

