Senior Airman Andres Griego, with the 355th Munitions Squadron, hammers ammunition cases at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2023. Griego removed the chains used to hold the ammunition cases together, to be distributed to different bays of their shop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 19:26
|Photo ID:
|7581309
|VIRIN:
|230106-F-AR459-1016
|Resolution:
|5766x3836
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th Munitions Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
