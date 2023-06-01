Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th Munitions Squadron [Image 2 of 4]

    355th Munitions Squadron

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    Senior Airman Andres Griego, with the 355th Munitions Squadron, hammers ammunition cases at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2023. Griego removed the chains used to hold the ammunition cases together, to be distributed to different bays of their shop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 19:26
    Photo ID: 7581309
    VIRIN: 230106-F-AR459-1016
    Resolution: 5766x3836
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Ammo
    Air Force
    ammunitions
    DM
    DMAFB

