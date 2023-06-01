Senior Airman Andres Griego, with the 355th Munitions Squadron, hammers ammunition cases at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2023. Griego removed the chains used to hold the ammunition cases together, to be distributed to different bays of their shop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

