    355th Munitions Squadron [Image 4 of 4]

    355th Munitions Squadron

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    Senior Airman David Shonkwieler, with the 355th Munitions Squadron, operates a forklift at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2023. Shonkwieler used a forklift to transport and distribute ammunition to different bays of their shop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

