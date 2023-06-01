Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th Munitions Squadron [Image 1 of 4]

    355th Munitions Squadron

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    Encased ammunition is stored at the 355th Munitions Squadron at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2023. When first received, ammunition is transported and distributed between different areas of the munition shop for encasing removal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2023
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    This work, 355th Munitions Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

