    Mrs. Angie Dickinson's Visit to Vandenberg [Image 5 of 5]

    Mrs. Angie Dickinson's Visit to Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Angie Dickinson, spouse of U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, United States Space Command commander, is briefed by the 2nd Range Operations Space Force Officers at Vandenberg space Force Base, Calif., Jan.5, 2023. The brief and tour of the Western Range Operations Control Center to display Vandenberg’s commercial launch capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

