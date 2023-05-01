Mrs. Angie Dickinson's Visit to Vandenberg

Angie Dickinson, spouse of U.S. Army Gen. James Dickinson, United States Space Command commander, is briefed by the 2nd Range Operations Space Force Officers at Vandenberg space Force Base, Calif., Jan.5, 2023. The brief and tour of the Western Range Operations Control Center to display Vandenberg’s commercial launch capabilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 16:50
|Photo ID:
|7581120
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-TD234-1122
|Resolution:
|5392x3851
|Size:
|851.82 KB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
