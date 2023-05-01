MCA- mobility airmen hone agile combat employment concepts to maximize lethality

14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, Senior Airman Luccas Pantoja, provides overwatch as pilots park their C-17 to participate in an integrated combat turn with U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters during a mission generation exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

