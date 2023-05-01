14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, Senior Airman Luccas Pantoja and Gavin Moody, marshal a fuel truck onto a C-17 while participating in fuel transfer training with U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters during a mission generation exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 15:20
|Photo ID:
|7580904
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-VR222-1970
|Resolution:
|4161x2779
|Size:
|872.06 KB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCA- mobility airmen hone agile combat employment concepts to maximize lethality [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT