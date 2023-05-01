Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCA- mobility airmen hone agile combat employment concepts to maximize lethality [Image 12 of 17]

    MCA- mobility airmen hone agile combat employment concepts to maximize lethality

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, Senior Airman Luccas Pantoja and Gavin Moody, marshal a fuel truck onto a C-17 while participating in fuel transfer training with U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters during a mission generation exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 15:20
    Photo ID: 7580904
    VIRIN: 230105-F-VR222-1970
    Resolution: 4161x2779
    Size: 872.06 KB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    This work, MCA- mobility airmen hone agile combat employment concepts to maximize lethality [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    MG23

