14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, Senior Airman Luccas Pantoja, executes a fueling checklist during an integrated combat turn with U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters during a joint mission generation exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Jan. 5, 2023. This exercise marked the largest C-17 launch ever from a single base and demonstrated the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project overwhelming airpower alongside joint partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2023 15:20
|Photo ID:
|7580896
|VIRIN:
|230105-F-VR222-1961
|Resolution:
|3828x2557
|Size:
|798.12 KB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCA- mobility airmen hone agile combat employment concepts to maximize lethality [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT