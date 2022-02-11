Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EHEL technician swears in to Navy Reserve [Image 2 of 2]

    EHEL technician swears in to Navy Reserve

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2022

    Photo by Olivia Titer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Sebastian Czyz, an Environmental Health Effects Laboratory technician, takes the oath of office to join the U.S. Navy Reserve Nov. 3 in front Naval Medical Research Unit - Dayton's own U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, "Chilly Willy." Czyz served as U.S. Marine before joining the NAMRU-D team as a contractor and had the oath performed by CDR Pedro Ortiz, EHEL deputy director. U.S. Navy photos by Olivia Titer

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2023 13:41
    Photo ID: 7580728
    VIRIN: 221103-N-GA310-459
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 0 B
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EHEL technician swears in to Navy Reserve [Image 2 of 2], by Olivia Titer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EHEL technician swears in to Navy Reserve
    EHEL technician swears in to Navy Reserve

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT