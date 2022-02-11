EHEL technician swears in to Navy Reserve

Sebastian Czyz, an Environmental Health Effects Laboratory technician, takes the oath of office to join the U.S. Navy Reserve Nov. 3 in front Naval Medical Research Unit - Dayton's own U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey, "Chilly Willy." Czyz served as U.S. Marine before joining the NAMRU-D team as a contractor and had the oath performed by CDR Pedro Ortiz, EHEL deputy director.



