    Boaters encouraged to visit Corps of Engineers booth at Nashville Boat Show [Image 3 of 3]

    Boaters encouraged to visit Corps of Engineers booth at Nashville Boat Show

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Park Rangers John Poston and Chee Hill from Old Hickory Lake assist a visitor to the Nashville Boat Show at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 5, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is promoting water and boating safety and providing information about recreation at the event. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    This work, Boaters encouraged to visit Corps of Engineers booth at Nashville Boat Show [Image 3 of 3], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

