Boaters encouraged to visit Corps of Engineers booth at Nashville Boat Show

Photo By Leon Roberts | Park Rangers John Poston and Chee Hill from Old Hickory Lake assist a visitor to the Nashville Boat Show at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, Jan. 5, 2023. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is promoting water and boating safety and providing information about recreation at the event. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 6, 2023) – Boaters are invited to visit booth 002 at the Nashville Boat Show in Music City Center to meet with park rangers who are familiar with Corps of Engineers lakes, dams, locks, recreation areas and campgrounds in the Cumberland River Basin.



“We are promoting water safety and providing visitors with information about recreational opportunities at Corps of Engineers lakes in the Nashville area,” said Lead Ranger John Malone, who works in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Operations Section.



Malone explained that visitors can expect to talk with park rangers from Old Hickory, J. Percy Priest, and Cheatham Lakes that are available to answer questions ranging from how go through a navigation lock, to what safety items are required onboard a vessel, to existing conditions on the local waterways, to how to obtain a dock permit.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s park rangers specialize in visitor assistance, promote water and boating safety, and serve the public at Lake Barkley, Cheatham Lake, Old Hickory Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, Center Hill Lake, Dale Hollow Lake, Lake Cumberland, Laurel River Lake and Martins Fork Lake.



There were 13 fatalities at Nashville District lakes (seven at Nashville area lakes) in the Cumberland River Basin during the 2022 recreation season, which is an important factor that drives the park rangers to interact with the public at events like the Nashville Boat Show.



“Our goal here is to help educate people about water safety and answer their questions about local Corps of Engineers lakes,” said Park Ranger John Poston, who serves at Old Hickory Lake and engaged visitors on the first day of the boat show. “We are at the Nashville Boat Show to assist seasoned boaters, novices, and even people who just recreate along the shoreline.”



Poston said visitors ask a lot of questions, but some are related to the best fishing spots, locations of lake access points, and details about camping opportunities, because the Nashville District operates 25 campgrounds at eight of its lakes.



Malone added that the Corps of Engineers is handing out lake maps, providing recreation and camping information, and giveaways that promote water and boating safety.



“We continue to reinforce that it’s important to wear a life jacket when boating or swimming to stay safe,” Malone said.



The Nashville Boat Show kicked off yesterday and continues today from noon to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is at the Music City Center, which is located at 201 Fifth Avenue South. Tickets are $14 and the event is free for ages 12 and younger. For details visit www.nashvilleboatshow.com.



